ND demands answers about Tsipras's brother's company

The press spokeswoman for conservative New Democracy, Maria Spyraki, on Monday called for answers regarding a public works project apparently granted to a relative of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the basis of fake documents.

In a statement, Spyrakis noted that the technical company Diodos, belonging to the Tsipras family, was granted a project worth 1.1 million euros in 2012 on the basis of a fake social security clearance certificate.

The current premier's brother, Dimitris Tsipras, was indicated to trial over the affair in 2015, Spyraki noted, adding that the following year legislation was changed "overnight" to ensure that the case was not examined in court.

ND demands answers to the questions raised by the affair, she said.