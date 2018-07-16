Santorini town planning official comes under attack

The mayor of Santorini, Nikolaos Zorzos, on Monday claimed that unidentified assailants attacked an official of the island's town planning authority in the early hours of the morning.

According to the mayor, the attack was linked to an application for construction in the area.

He said that town planning officials had been threatened in the past by people believed to be connected to the same construction site.

The employee was transferred to the island's general hospital for treatment to facial injuries sustained during the attack the exact nature of which remained unclear.