Photo Festival | Athens | To July 29

The 2018 Athens Photo Festival, taking place at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex, sheds light on prevailing trends, experimental approaches and artistic methods applied in contemporary photography under the general theme of modern social reality. Featuring work by more than 120 artists from 32 countries, with prominent guests and many related events, this year’s festival aims to reflect the diversity of contemporary photography and to create opportunities for exchange of ideas, artistic expression and international engagement. Opening hours are Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, see www.photofestival.gr.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr