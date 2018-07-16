Akropoditi DanceFest | Syros | To July 21

The Akropoditi DanceFest in Ermoupoli on Syros is back for its sixth outing, with dance and dance-theater performances, as well as workshops, meetings, open presentations and lectures covering modern dance, classical ballet, choreography and theater. Performances, which take place across the island, feature artists from both Greece and abroad.



Akropoditi Dance Center, 84 Iroon Polytechneiou, Ermoupoli, tel 22810.80690, www.dancefest.akropoditi.gr