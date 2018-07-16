Naxos Festival | Naxos | To September 27

The 18th edition of the Naxos Festival encompasses concerts, French film screenings in collaboration with the French Institute in Athens, and theater, including puppet shows for younger visitors. A group exhibition titled “Around and About” is also taking place, featuring new work by five artists from different ethnic backgrounds at the Bazeos Tower and other venues.



Bazeos Tower, 12th km Hora/Naxos Town-Agiassos road, www.bazeostower.gr, www.naxosfestival.gr