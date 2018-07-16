Dozens of migrants intercepted off Greek islands

A group of 57 undocumented migrants were intercepted off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos and brought to shore early Monday morning by coast guard officials and Frontex.

According to reports, the boat carrying the migrants was first seen by a Frontex vessel. The 33-year-old skipper of the boat was arrested.

Meanwhile, another 56 migrants were being temporarily hosted in a municipal gymnasium in the port of Astakos in Aetoloacarnania Monday after being intercepted on a smuggling boat by Greek coast guard officers late on Sunday.

The vessel was spotted heading north toward the island of Lefkada, according to coast guard officers who detained 44 men, four women and eight children.

No information was available regarding the nationalities of the migrants. The authorities detained two suspected smugglers.