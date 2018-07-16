Suspect, 34, arrested for illegal possession of antiquities in northwestern Greece

Police said Monday that a 34-year-old man has been arrested in the town of Mytikas, near Preveza in northwestern Greece, for the illegal possession of antiquities hidden on his property.

Working on a tip, authorities raided the suspect’s home on Saturday and seized a large fragment of a carved marble sarcophagus depicting a griffin, dated to Roman times, between the 2nd and 3rd centuries, and part of a marble column dated between the 2nd and 5th centuries.

The antiquities will be delivered to the archaeological museum in Preveza, where they will undergo restoration work.