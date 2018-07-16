Two injured on Corfu as locals protest landfill

Two people were injured Monday during clashes between riot police and Corfu residents protesting a decision by local authorities to operate a landfill on the Ionian island.



Riot police used tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to stop garbage trucks from reaching the Lefkimmi landfill. One man was taken to hospital after falling unconscious, while a 10-year-old boy was transferred to the local health center.



For the past three weeks, access to the site has been blocked by police.



Although waste has been piling up across the island, locals oppose the operation of the landfill, expressing doubts whether authorities can manage the facility.



Authorities were forced to close down a previous landfill at Temploni following an EU fine for breaching environmental regulations.