Dozens of Attica beaches found unfit for swimming

Seventy-one out of 323 beaches inspected by the Panhellenic Center for Ecological Research in the Greek capital’s Attica region were found unfit for swimming, with low cleanliness scores going to popular spots like Loutsa, Oropos and Schinias.

Researchers with the center, which is a member of the United Nations Environmental Program, checked the waters at 323 beaches for Enterococci, e-coli and fecal coliforms, as well as for pollution from household detergents, mineral oils and phenols.

From the samples, they deemed that bathing is dangerous at the following beaches: Elefsina, Neraki in Nea Peramos, Salamina beach, Kakia Skala, Kineta (Aghioi Theodoroi), Kakia Thalasa (Keratea), Artemida (Loutsa), Schinias, Aghia Marina on the north, Oropos (Faros), Skala Oropou, Avlaki, Aghios Kosmas, parts of Glyfada and Voula, Kavouri, the left side of Floisvos, Aghia Marina on the southern coast, Alexandras Square beach in Piraeus, Alepohori, Porto Germeno (Aghios Nikolaos), Salamina Bay and Xeno beach.

The remainder of the beaches inspected was ruled safe for the public, while Attica also received dozens of Blue Flags this year for its beaches.