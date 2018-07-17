Mandela Day Volunteer Drive | Athens | July 18

“We can change the world and make it a better place. It is in your hands to make a difference,” said Nelson Mandela, the human rights activist, visionary and statesman who spearheaded the end of Apartheid in South Africa. In celebration of July 18, 2018, which is World Mandela Day and the 100th anniversary of his birth, the South African Embassy in Athens invites volunteers to give their time in a campaign by the Aspen Greece pharmaceutical company and the Friends of South Africa association in aid of the Sikiareidio Foundation for young people with learning disabilities. To find out more and sign up, contact Mrs. Dina Kapoutsi at the Embassy, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., by phone at 210.617.8044 or by email at Kapoutsisd@dirco.gov.za