Electra | Epidaurus | July 20 & 21

Photo: Elina Giounanli

The Greek National Theater and director Thanos Papaconstantinou present Sophocles’ “Electra” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21. Defined as the most brutal of the ancient Greek dramatist’s plays, this is a tale of vengeance by a daughter for the murder of her father. The production stars Alexia Kaltsiki in the title role, Maria Nafpliotou as Clytemnestra and Alexandros Mavropoulos as Orestes. Tickets cost 8, 40 and 45 euros and are available at www.viva.gr. The production features English surtitles. To find out how to get to the theater, visit www.greekfestival.gr.



Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, tel 275.302.2026