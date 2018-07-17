The Politics of Being | Athens | To July 24

“Shell: The Politics of Being” is the second in a series of exhibitions put together by respected curator Kostas Prapoglou aimed at breathing new life into and redefining the rundown Athens district of Kypseli. For this exhibition at the area's 15th High School he invited 21 contemporary Greek artists from three generations to discover their own thread of the building’s history. The participating artists are Katerina Apostolidou, Maria Adromachi Chatzinikolaou, Vangelis Chatzis, Mary Christea, Aikaterini Gegisian, Kleio Gizeli, Apollonas Glykas, Yiannis Kondaratos, Eleni Lyra, Despina Meimaroglou, Giorgos Palamaris, Rena Papaspyrou, Andreas Savva, Rania Schoretsaniti, Dimitris Skourogiannis, Marianne Strapatsakis, Yannis Theodoropoulos, Nikos Tranos, Pavlos Tsakonas, Betty Zerva and Eleni Zouni. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



15th High School, 46 Kyselis & Paxon, Kypseli