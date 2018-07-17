Lute wants to cut to the chase in Cyprus

[Mark Garten/UN]

UN special envoy Jane Lute will reportedly keep a low profile during her much anticipated visit on Cyprus, where she will hold separate meetings with the two Cypriot leaders.

UN press officer Aleem Siddique told CNA News Agency that Lute is not expected to make any statements to the media during her brief tour in Cyprus.

Lute will meet separately with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday in an effort to sound them out as to their preparedness and willingness to reengage for possible new peace negotiations.

The UN official will also hold separate meetings in Ankara, Athens, and London, to get the views of the three guarantor powers, Turkey, Greece, and the UK. Reports also said she will hold meetings in Brussels.

She will then report back to New York to offer her assessment to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on whether there is potential for the assumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem.

No dates have been announced for the meetings with the guarantor powers as of yet.

Siddique said Lute does not have any other meetings on her calendar while in Cyprus.

Observers do not expect to see any developments over the summer or before the UN General Assmebly in September 2018.

Lute is scheduled to land in Cyprus on Sunday. [Kathimerini Cyprus]