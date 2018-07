Police on Crete Tuesday were investigating the events leading to the death of a 40-year-old man who fell from the Venetian walls of Iraklio.

According to local media reports, the fall occurred at around 2.30 p.m.

The 40-year-old was transferred to the port’s Venizeleio Hospital but died of his injuries before medics could operate.

It remained unclear whether the fall was an accident, suicide or the result of foul play.