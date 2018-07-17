NEWS |

 
Pregnant woman, daughter hospitalized after road accident in Thessaloniki

A 30 weeks pregnant woman and her 9-year-old daughter were rushed to hospital Tuesday after sustaining serious injuries in a Thessaloniki road accident.

According to reports, the mother, who suffered serious head and lung injuries, lost control of her car which overturned on the provincial road linking Kilkis with Ano Potamia.

Doctors at the Kilkis hospital – where the mother and daughter were placed in intensive care – said the embryo was alive.

