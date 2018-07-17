Ex judo champion remanded in custody

Tariel Zintiridis, a 30-year-old former judo champion charged in connection with a criminal racket believed to be behind more than 20 burglaries in Viotia, Evia, Fthiotida and Achaia, was remanded in custody Tuesday after appearing before an investigating magistrate.

A 27-year-old man believed to have been Zintiridis’s accomplice was also remanded.

A cell phone found at the scene of one of the burglaries belongs to the 30-year-old former champion, according to the police, a charge he denies.

Zintiridis claims to have invested the money he made during his sporting career in Georgia, where he was born, and to have no need to resort to crime.