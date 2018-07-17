ND insists firm linked to PM used fake papers

The conservative New Democracy party on Tuesday presented documents to back up claims that a company managed by relatives of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras secured a public works project by using a fake tax document.

The construction firm Diodos, which is managed by the premier’s brother Dimitris Tsipras, was granted a project worth 1.1 million euros in 2012 “in full knowledge” that the social security clearance certificate used to secure it was fake, ND said.

The conservatives also took issue with the fact that Dimitris Tsipras was indicted over the affair in 2015 on misdemeanor rather than criminal charges which were ultimately deemed to have expired under the statute of limitations.

In comments Tuesday ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his “non-negotiable political priority” was to defend the rule of law.