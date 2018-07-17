BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Piraeus port posts new container record

TAGS: Shipping

Container handling by Cosco’s subsidiary at the port of Piraeus recorded a new historic high in June.

Parent company Cosco Shipping Ports stated on Tuesday that Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) registered the highest performance among Cosco-managed overseas ports, with 374,300 containers handled last month.

This constitutes a rise of 18.9 percent from the same month last year.

The port of Piraeus handled almost 2.075 million containers in the first half of 2018, up 18.4 percent on 2017.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 