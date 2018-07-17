Piraeus port posts new container record

Container handling by Cosco’s subsidiary at the port of Piraeus recorded a new historic high in June.



Parent company Cosco Shipping Ports stated on Tuesday that Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) registered the highest performance among Cosco-managed overseas ports, with 374,300 containers handled last month.



This constitutes a rise of 18.9 percent from the same month last year.



The port of Piraeus handled almost 2.075 million containers in the first half of 2018, up 18.4 percent on 2017.