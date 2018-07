Fraport Greece posted total revenues of 233.3 million euros last year from the 14 regional airports it manages.



Fraport’s consortium with the Copelouzos group saw takings of 187.8 million euros from airport services and 45.5 million euros from other activities (duty-free stores etc) in its first year of operation.



Fraport Greece’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came to 117.3 million euros in 2017; its pretax earnings amounted to 20.4 million and after-tax profits reached 14.4 million euros.



Given last year’s performance, Fraport Greece’s 2018 revenues are expected to exceed 300 million euros.



The 14 regional airports were delivered to the consortium on April 12, 2017.