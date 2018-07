The OTE Group of companies and UniSystems, a member of the Quest Group, have been awarded two information technology contracts by the European Union’s Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).



They landed the framework contracts for IT system integration, as well as the IT consultancy services for ACER, through an open international tender.



The total budget of the framework contracts is 25 million euros with a maximum duration of eight years.



“The EU’s energy policy management requires a robust regulatory framework that will pilot the cooperation among member-states towards an integrated energy system in Europe, which, in its turn, will enhance its competitive advantage in the global market. Information technology has the power to render support to this great effort and we are very pleased that our company, through this consortium, has been chosen to be ACER’s partner for the upgrade of its critical IT systems,” said Nikos Psimogiannos, International Business Unit director at UniSystems.



Grigoris Christopoulos, chief commercial officer at the OTE Group’s Business Segment, noted that through its involvement in the ICT field the OTE Group “has proved that it has the magnitude, the expertise and the reliability to implement complex projects. We are very satisfied to see that this is recognized beyond the country’s borders, with the undertaking of an important project for the renowned agency ACER.”