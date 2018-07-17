Quest to stay cool as temperatures soar

Temperatures in Greece soared Tuesday, hitting 37 Celsius (98.6 F) in some parts of the country. With the sweltering conditions set to continue through the week, Athens municipal authorities and Greece’s National Observatory have released a new smartphone application aimed at helping city residents and visitors deal with the heat. Available for download from Google Play and App Stores, Extrema Athens uses meteorological and other data to assess the user’s risk of heat stroke and points to cool spots around the city on a map. [Eurokinissi]