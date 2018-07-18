Arrival numbers taxing island migrant centers

Concerns have surged anew about conditions at overcrowded reception centers for migrants and refugees on the Aegean islands as hundreds of new arrivals are reaching Greek shores from Turkey every week.

With the good weather, arrivals have picked up: 508 people reached the islands of the eastern Aegean last week and 638 the week before that.

Between June 11 and July 15, a total of 2,807 migrants landed on the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros, compared to 2,467 in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 1,845 people have been relocated to facilities on the Greek mainland over the past month.

Spain is also facing problems with a new wave of migration, reporting a 166 percent increase in arrivals in June.

Italy, meanwhile, saw an 87 percent drop in arrivals in the same period following closer cooperation between Italian authorities and the Libyan coast guard.