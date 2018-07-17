ATHEX: Mixed picture as investors are distracted

Investors in the Greek stock market appeared more interested in the testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the US Senate than the trading session at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, with daily turnover failing to make the 20-million-euro mark. Stocks showed a mixed picture, with gainers narrowly outnumbering losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 765.71 points, shedding 0.05 percent from Monday’s 761.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.13 percent to 2.032.05 points, while the mid-caps index contracted 0.78 percent.

The banks index edged up 0.10 percent, with Piraeus climbing 1.25 percent, Eurobank rising 0.70 percent, National giving up 0.08 percent and Alpha slipping 0.51 percent. Viohalco surrendered 2.07 percent and GEK Terna declined 1.49 percent, while Terna Energy added 1.50 percent, EYDAP increased 1.41 percent and Coca-Cola HBC grew 1.23 percent.

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 45 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 18.2 million euros, down from Monday’s 30.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index closed without a change at 73.61 points.