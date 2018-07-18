Moderate tremor rattles northwestern Greece

A moderate tremor rattled the area of Ioannina in northwestern Greece on Wednesday morning.

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute put the 9.49 a.m. earthquake’s strength at 4.2 on the Richter scale and its depth at 5 kilometers.

The epicenter was 19 kilometers northwest of Ioannina town and was felt in the broader region, where there has been a flurry of low-intensity seismic activity in recent days.

There have been no reports of injury or damage.