Deputy takes over the helm at Greece's National Bank

The National Bank of Greece’s deputy chief executive, Paul Mylonas, has been appointed its new CEO after Leonidas Frangiadakis resigned in May.

The economist has been the acting CEO at National Bank, Greece's largest lender by assets, since his predecessor’s resignation, and deputy CEO since June 2014.

He has held several posts at the bank since 2000. Earlier he was a senior economist at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



Mylonas's appointment was backed by Greece's bank rescue fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.