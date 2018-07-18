Greek minister warns of xenophobia in Europe

Greece’s migration minister has warned that mainstream political parties across Europe are adopting a “xenophobic agenda” to maintain voter support.

Dimitris Vitsas on Wednesday said the shift in policy had occurred despite a sharp drop in refugee and migrant arrivals in the European Union since 2015.

Vitsas called on traditionally dominant political parties in the EU, on the center-left and center-right, to work more closely on immigration and defend “European values.”

He called on the EU to exert greater pressure on member states opted out of migration settlement schemes, including Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. [AP]