Council of State rejects appeal to cancel FYROM name deal

Greece’s highest administrative court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a group of local and overseas Macedonian associations calling for the annullment of a deal signed last month between Athens and Skopje on the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s (FYROM) name.

The Council of State’s judges dismissed claims by the group that the agreement violates Article 27 of the Greek Constitution, according to which any agreement affecting the country’s boundaries needs to be ratified by an absolute majority of lawmakers.

They also argued against the plaintiffs’ concerns that the agreement ties the hands of Greek lawmakers who will in future have to vote on whether FYROM should be allowed to join the European Union and NATO, as well as in regards with how history will be taught in the neighboring Balkan country.

Lastly, the Council of State argued against the group’s claims that the agreement, renaming FYROM to North Macedonia, would threaten Greek brands that are identified as Macedonia.