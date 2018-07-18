EU ambassador to Turkey visits Greek soldiers detained in Edirne

The European Union's ambassador to Turkey, Christian Berger, has paid a visit to the two Greek military officers held in the high-security prison of Edirne, Turkey, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency cited sources as saying on Tuesday.

During Monday’s visit, which lasted more than two hours, the head of the EU delegation spoke with second lieutenant Angelos Mitroudis and sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis and expressed the support of the European Union.

The visit was arranged after a consultation with the European Commissioner for Immigration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, ANA-MPA said.

The two soldiers have been held without charge since early March after accidentally straying across the border while on patrol in northeastern Greece.