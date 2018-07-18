This is coalition’s ‘last summer in power,’ Greek opposition chief says

“This is the last summer that the Tsipras-Kammenos duo will be in power,” opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his party’s political committee on Wednesday, referring to coalition partners Alexis Tsipras of leftist SYRIZA and Panos Kammenos of nationalist Independent Greeks.

“The sooner elections are held, the better. And we will win whenever they take place,” the conservative chief told leading party officials, saying that he believes Tsipras will announce snap elections before the Thessaloniki International Fair in September, where it is customary for governments to present their annual program.

“Mr Tsipras can rejoice as much as he likes. The citizens are not listening to him, they don’t believe him and they won’t give him another chance,” Mitsotakis said, attacking the government’s narrative of Greece’s “clean exit” from the memorandum.

“The lies are over,” he added.

Mitsotakis pledged that one of the first pieces of legislation he would introduce if elected would be for Greeks living abroad being able to vote in Greek elections from their place of residence.