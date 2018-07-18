Paper Moon | Rethymno | To September 15

The song “Hartino to Feggaraki” (The Paper Moon) was written in 1949 by composer Manos Hadjidakis and poet/lyricist Nikos Gatsos for a stage production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.” The Contemporary Art Museum of Crete has put together an exhibition of works by Greek and foreign artists that is inspired by the title and significance of the song’s lyrics, about a delusionary world. The displays are made of paper, symbolizing a fragile material struggling against the harshness of reality. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m and 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission costs 3 euros. For more information, visit www.cca.gr.



Contemporary Art Museum of Crete, 32 Mesolongiou; Kara Musa Pasha Mosque, Arkadiou & Victor Hugo