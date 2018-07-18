Giorgos Lappas | Hania | To August 31

“Giorgos Lappas – From Here to Eternity” is a career-spanning exhibition of works by the late Cairo-born sculptor currently on display at the Municipal Art Gallery of Hania. While telling their own stories, Lappas’s figures also reflect the artist’s interests and his ties with history, civilization and psychoanalysis. As the museum’s art director, Maria Maragou, says, “Looking at the terrific output of this prolific artist and its endless refutations, one can’t help thinking of Degas saying, ‘I spend my life experimenting.’” Opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.pinakothiki-chania.gr/en.



Municipal Art Gallery of Hania, 98-102 Halidon, tel 282.109.2294