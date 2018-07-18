Jewelry in the Cyclades | Myconos | To November 30

“Vanity – Jewelry Stories from the Cyclades” presents the story of jewelry-making in the Cyclades from the Neolithic period to the present through the prism of vanity and mankind’s need for beautification and display. Some 230 archaeological discoveries from 19 Cycladic islands are exhibited beside the creations of 12 renowned Greek designers in a setting that resembles a jewelry box. The exhibition’s inspired arrangement was designed by Kois Associated Architects, with lighting by Eleftheria Deko. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Myconos Archaeological Museum, Old Port, Hora, tel 22890.22325