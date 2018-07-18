Woman dies after boat capsizes in Cyprus

A capsized boat turned deadly for a woman on Wednesday around 2 p.m., when her body was found in the water off Red Cliffs in Xylofagou, in Cyprus. while four others were rescued and taken to hospital.

According to local reports, five people were on board a small boat in the sea off the Famagusta coast when the vessel capsized, with authorities suspecting rough sea but no further details were made known involving the accident.

Four others, who had been on board, were rescued by coast guard officers just before the woman’s body was discovered nearby.

Unconfirmed reports said all five individuals were Cypriot nationals. The four survivers were taken to Larnaca General Hospital as a precaution.

Officials are warning the public of unsuitable boating conditions in the area, while also calling on everyone on board to have a life jacket on at all times. [Kathimerini Cyprus]