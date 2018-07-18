Police crack down on crime at central Athens park

Large quantities of drugs, contraband cigarettes as well as seven guns and four knives have been seized in operations at Pedion tou Areos park in Athens since the beginning of the year, police said Wednesday.

According to figures released by police, 231 people have been arrested out of the 6,000 people detained since January.

The sweeps took place as part of efforts to tackle rampant criminality in the park in recent years.

Meanwhile, police in Iraklio on the island of Crete said they confiscated 16 firearms and a large number of cartridges as part of a crackdown on illegal arms imports and possession of weapons on the island.