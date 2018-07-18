FYROM leaders debate name deal referendum

A date for was expected to be set Wednesday for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s referendum on its name deal with Greece at a meeting of political leaders in Skopje.

According to the name deal signed in June by Athens and Skopje, the referendum will take place in the fall.

FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the meeting would “define” the referendum question and that he expected leaders to demonstrate their commitment to joining the European Union and NATO.

On Tuesday, Greece’s Council of State rejected an appeal by local and overseas Macedonian associations against the deal’s legality on the grounds it violates Article 27 of the Constitution, whereby any agreement affecting the country’s boundaries needs to be ratified by an absolute majority of lawmakers.