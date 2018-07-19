Man’s body found hanging from tree in Crete
Online
Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old farm laborer from Morocco who was found hanging from a tree near his home in Elafonisi, southwestern Crete.
Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old farm laborer from Morocco who was found hanging from a tree near his home in Elafonisi, southwestern Crete.
The incident was reported to police by fellow workers who made the discovery on Wednesday.
No more information was immediately available about the case.