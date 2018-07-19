Tourists rescued after drifting away on air mattress

Two tourists, aged 47 and 11, were on Thursday rescued by a coast guard vessel off a beach in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, after being swept away by the currents and strong wind on an air mattress.



Coast guard also rescued a third man, 42, who had entered the sea to help the two.



Reports said they were all in good health.



Last month, a Russian tourist was found safe after spending 22 hours out at sea on a floating mattress in Crete. She was spotted by an EU border agency Frontex aircraft.