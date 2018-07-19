NEWS |

 
Unfit tomatoes seized, destroyed in Piraeus

TAGS: Health, Food

Food and nutrition inspection teams have confiscated and destroyed 2.3 tonnes of tomatoes that were unfit for consumption, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities said that after carrying out a sample examination of the shipment, which was located in Piraeus south of Athens, experts found signs of deterioration.

