Unfit tomatoes seized, destroyed in Piraeus
Food and nutrition inspection teams have confiscated and destroyed 2.3 tonnes of tomatoes that were unfit for consumption, authorities said Thursday.
Authorities said that after carrying out a sample examination of the shipment, which was located in Piraeus south of Athens, experts found signs of deterioration.