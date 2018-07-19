Four arrested on drug distribution charges

Greek authorities have unraveled a drug distributing gang operating in Attica and Mykonos island, in the Cyclades, and arrested four suspects, all foreign nationals aged between 28 and 37.



Police said they are looking for another three individuals, two Greeks and one foreign national, suspected as accomplices.



During an investigation, officials confiscated 128.8 grams of cocaine, 176 grams of raw cannabis and 2,990 euros.



The suspects will face a prosecutor.