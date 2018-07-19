Four missing after boat capsizes in Evros river

One woman and three children went missing after their boat capsized in the Evros river, on the border with Turkey, while trying to get to Greece late Wednesday, according to reports.



Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation in the area.



Another five people, including three men, one woman and a child, were rescued by the Greek authorities.



Early reports suggested the passengers were Turkish civil servants and their families fleeing a government crackdown in the wake of the botched 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan.