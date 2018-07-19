Number of people infected with West Nile virus rises to 12

The number of people in Greece believed to have contracted West Nile virus, which is carried by infected mosquitoes, has risen to 12, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) said on Wednesday in its weekly epidemiological data posted on its website.

The cases have been reported in the Attica municipalities of Ilioupoli, Megara and Tanagra, and in Halkidona, Thessaloniki, KEELPNO said.

Two of the 12 are in intensive care while the rest were discharged.