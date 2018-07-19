Woman indicted for allegedly attacking babies

A 55-year-old woman was indicted in Athens on Thursday on charges of inflicting bodily harm to babies and resisting arrest, and was given until Friday to prepare her defense.

The woman had been arrested for allegedly scratching babies with her nails or a sharp object on a number of occasions at a mall in Aghios Dimitrios, southern Athens.

She told an investigative magistrate on Thursday that she was innocent and that she “couldn’t hurt an ant.”

“I have done nothing. I am being wrongly accused. I had gone shopping... the police treated me terribly.” she told the court.

“I love children,” she added.

According to police sources, the woman would head to the mall from her home in Ano Liosia, northwestern Athens, and stroll around looking for her next small victim.