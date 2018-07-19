Cosmote named fastest mobile network in Greece

Cosmote has been named the fastest network for mobile internet in Greece again this year, taking the title for “Greece’s Fastest Mobile Network 2018” in the SpeedTest Awards presented by Ookla, a global leader in internet testing and analysis.



The Cosmote mobile network’s download speed is 68 percent faster than the second-placed provider.



In order to provide high mobile internet speeds to even more customers, Cosmote has increased the average internet access speed by 40 percent and its network capacity by 5 percent over the past two years.