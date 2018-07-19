ATHEX: Stocks head lower on very thin trading

The inevitable drop in Greek stock prices following the notable gains registered in the last few sessions came on an exceptionally low trading volume on Thursday. Most indexes closed near their day’s low and there is no sign of anything that might convince traders to turn their attention back to the local stock market any time soon.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 766.64 points, shedding 0.92 percent from Wednesday’s 773.78 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.20 percent to 2.030.67 points, while small-caps expanded 0.82 percent.

The banks index was down 0.57 percent, with Alpha falling 0.76 percent, Piraeus conceding 0.72 percent, Eurobank giving up 0.58 percent and National edging 0.08 percent lower.

Coca-Cola HBC declined 2.92 percent, GEK Terna lost 2.78 percent, Jumbo decreased 2.55 percent, Sarantis diminished by 2.44 percent and Fourlis shrank 2.35 percent. EYDAP climbed 1.40 percent.

In total 40 stocks posted gains, 54 took losses and 21 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 17.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 27.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index jumped 2.79 percent to close at 76.20 points, as Bank of Cyprus soared 9.21 percent.