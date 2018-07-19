Cyprus honors fallen 44 years after Turkish invasion

A military policeman stands guard next to graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia on Thursday. Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who was on the island Thursday, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and to Greek soldiers who "continue the tradition and assure the Greek people, the Greek nation, whether here in Cyprus or in the motherland, that the armed forces are ready to tackle any threat." [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]