ND chief slams FYROM name deal, calls for snap polls

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis once more slammed an agreement reached between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name dispute, while renewing his call for early elections.



“People are reacting because the Prespes deal is a bad deal. I totally understand why the big majority is opposed to the agreement,” he said, taking issue with the recognition of the Balkan country’s language and nationality as “Macedonian.”



Mitsotakis, who was speaking to journalists during a visit to the island of Crete, added that his New Democracy party will not support the accord in Parliament.



In the same press conference, the conservative chief said elections should be held as soon as possible.



“This government has nothing more to give. The sooner elections take place, the better,” Mitsotakis said, while voicing his confidence that ND will become government.



“The country needs a dynamic reboot, a growth-inducing proposal focusing on investment and job-creation,” he said. “New Democracy has this proposal.”



The conservative party enjoys a comfortable lead in opinion polls.