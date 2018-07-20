Four arrested after entering forbidden area near Turkish border

Four Turkish nationals appeared Friday before a prosecutor in Orestiada, northeastern Greece, after being arrested Thursday in a forbidden military area in Evros, the river border separating Greece from Turkey.



According to reports, two of them told Greek authorities that they were journalists and that they had crossed into Greek territory while reporting on the case of the four Turkish asylum seekers who went missing after their boat capsized in the Evros river.



The other two said they were relatives of the missing, one woman and four children.

No more information was immediately available.



A search and rescue operation for the missing continued Friday.

