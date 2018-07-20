Greek president laments lack of European solidarity over migration

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday said Europe was losing the sense of shared solidarity in dealing with the ongoing migration crisis.



Speaking during the unveiling of a Greek coast guard memorial in Piraeus, Pavlopoulos said that during the migration crisis, certain European Union states had failed to show the solidarity “dictated by the European legal order and European civilization.”



“On the contrary, they raise big questions as to whether they really understand what it means to be a member state of the European Union.”



Greece’s migration minister said Wednesday the country wants EU authorities to provide more funds and support staff to help it cope with thousands of migrants and refugees stuck in island camps.