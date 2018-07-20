Mitsotakis says to respect name deal if ratified by Parliament

Greek opposition leader has said he will respect the country’s name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) if this is ratified by Parliament.



“I have made it clear that I do not like this agreement,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in an interview.



“However, I also say that I will respect [the deal] as a commitment undertaken by the country, provided that it has been ratified by the Greek Parliament,” Mitsotakis said adding that his New Democracy party will vote against the accord.



The conservatives have repeatedly slammed the deal – under which FYROM will be renamed Republic of North Macedonia – saying it recognizes a “Macedonian” language and ethnicity.