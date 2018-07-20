Russian Foreign Ministry summons Greek ambassador over diplomatic spat

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Greece’s ambassador to Moscow, Andreas Fryganas, after Athens’s strong-worded reaction to remarks by ministry spokesperson Maria Sakharova, Kathimerini understands.



Sources told the newspaper that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. Russian officials allegedly told the Greek ambassador that Zakharova’s comments were not disrespectful, attributing the incident to a misunderstanding.



Speaking on Greece’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats, Zakharova warned Athens on Wednesday that “such things do not remain without consequences” and claimed that third countries were behind Greece’s decision.



The Greek Foreign Ministry responded by urging Russia to stop interfering in domestic affairs and treating Greece with disrespect.